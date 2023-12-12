Expedited threat investigation sought by novel Fortinet AI assistant

Fortinet has unveiled its new Fortinet Advisor service, which leverages generative artificial intelligence to hasten cyber incident analysis and remediation plan development in a bid to significantly improve threat detection and response efficiency, SiliconAngle reports. Fortinet Advisor's integration into the firm's FortiSIEM and FortiSOAR solutions has been touted to enable not only a seamless workflow but also a proactive security posture for its users. Such a service, which is among the solutions offered by Fortinet in its Security Operations portfolio, which uses AI to allow early threat discovery and automated response to intrusions. AI has already been leveraged by Fortinet in over 40 of its offerings. "We're excited to build on our legacy as a leader in AI cybersecurity innovation with Fortinet Advisor, which combines Fortinets vast intelligence network with the benefits of GenAI to increase security team productivity and speed threat detection and mitigation," said Fortinet founder, President, and Chief Technology Officer Michael Xie.