Fixes issued for critical Citrix NetScaler vulnerability

Patches have been released by Citrix for a critical flaw affecting NetScaler Application Delivery Controller and NetScaler Gateway instances, which could be exploited to facilitate the disclosure of sensitive data without any authentication, according to SecurityWeek . Impacted by the vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2023-4966, are customer-managed NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway versions 13.0, 13.1, and 14.1, as well as NetScaler ADC 12.1-NDcPP, 12.1-FIPS, and 13.1-FIPS, said Citrix. "NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway version 12.1 is now End-of-Life (EOL) and is vulnerable. Customers are recommended to upgrade their appliances to one of the supported versions that address the vulnerabilities," Citrix added. Citrix has also fixed a high-severity denial-of-service bug, tracked as CVE-2023-4967, as part of the updates while offering hotfixes for five Citrix Hypervisor 8.2 CU1 LTSR bugs, which could be exploited to enable malicious code execution. "Note that there is not a one-to-one correlation between these hotfixes and the addressed issues; we recommend that you always apply all of the hotfixes," noted Citrix.