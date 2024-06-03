Vulnerability Management, Patch/Configuration Management

Free Kaspersky virus scanner for Linux unveiled

BleepingComputer reports that Kaspersky has launched the new free KVRT tool that enables the scanning of malware, adware, malicious programs, and other security threats in Linux systems on 64-bit architecture.

Widely used Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, CentOS, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and Debian, are compatible with KVRT, which utilizes a frequently updated antivirus database to delete or disinfect malicious files, inert copies of which are found within a quarantine directory, according to Kaspersky.

"Our application can scan system memory, startup objects, boot sectors, and all files in the operating system for known malware. It scans files of all formats — including archived ones," said Kaspersky.

After downloading KVRT from Kaspersky's site, users have been instructed to convert the file into an executable that should be run as root either in the graphical user interface or its terminal. Moreover, unneeded files unpacked by the tool during initialization are eventually deleted upon closing.

