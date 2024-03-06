Funding round lands $16M for Filigran

TechCrunch reports that French cybersecurity startup Filigran, which is behind the modular threat intelligence platform OpenCTI, has secured nearly $16 million from a Series A funding round.

Such newly secured funds will be allocated toward expanding its workforce to include a U.S.-based team, as well as bolstering its eXtended Threat Management product suite with two new offerings in addition to OpenCTI and the OpenBAS attack simulation platform, formerly known as OpenEX.

OpenCTI has been touted by Filigran co-founder and CEO Samuel Hassine to enable improved threat detection and risk analysis through a "consolidated view" of organizations' threat environments, while OpenBAS could be leveraged to facilitate exercise scenarios to measure organizations' capabilities. "The vision that Julien and I have for the XTM Suite is a suite with four products that interact with each other so that they become more useful. You can use each one separately, but when you use the whole suite, it creates a lot of value," said Hassine.