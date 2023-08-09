Automated cybersecurity and penetration testing solutions provider Horizon3.ai has pulled in $40 million from a Series C funding round, bringing total investment to $78.5 million, reports SiliconAngle. Newly raised funds will be allocated by Horizon3.ai toward bolstering its NodeZero security platform, which enables attack surface evaluations and potential modes of compromise without any agents or attack scripts, as well as strengthening its channel and partner presence. "Every major change to a company's environment applying a patch, deploying new applications, or onboarding new employees means their attack surface has changed. The pentesting frequency should match this change frequency so that for every 'Patch Tuesday,' there's a 'Pentest Wednesday.' This continuous assessment approach needs to become second nature automated in the same fashion as other business processes," said Horizon3.ai Chief Revenue Officer Bob Cariddi. Significant growth has been reported by Horizon3.ai since its emergence in 2019, with the startup gaining clients from 50 sectors in 25 countries.