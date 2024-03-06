Funding round pulls in $200M for Axonius

SecurityWeek reports that major enterprise cyber asset management firm Axonius has pulled in $200 million from an extension of a Series E funding round, bringing total investment to nearly $600 million since its emergence in the cybersecurity scene in 2017.

Newly raised funds will be allocated toward bolstering global innovation and scale, according to Axonius, which has reached a valuation of $2.6 billion for its cybersecurity asset management offering. Such a product has been touted to provide an extensive digital asset inventory, as well as combine the functionalities of cyber asset attack surface management, SaaS management platforms, and SaaS security posture management. Over 500 organizations around the world were noted by Axonius co-founder and CEO Dean Sysman to have been using the company's offerings. "We provide a system of record for all their digital infrastructure so they can quickly mitigate threats, navigate risk, automate action, and inform business-level strategy," said Sysman.