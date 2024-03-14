Funding round raises $100M for Nozomi Networks

Operational technology and internet-of-things cybersecurity provider Nozomi Networks, which has its technology used across over 12,000 systems and devices, has pulled in $100 million from a Series E funding round, bringing total investment to over $250 million, reports SecurityWeek.

Such newly secured funds, obtained from Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, and Samsung, among others, will be allocated toward global go-to-market support and product development initiatives, according to Nozomi Networks, which previously reported having the capability to enter into an IPO even though plans for such an undertaking have not been disclosed. "As we meet with customers around the world, the reality is that they operate highly heterogeneous environments and are looking for a security platform that can effectively defend those environments. This investment clearly underscores the need and support for OEM-agnostic security solutions in light of today's escalating attacks against critical infrastructure around the world," said Nozomi Networks President and CEO Edgard Capdevielle.