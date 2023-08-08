SiliconAngle reports that cyber insurance and breach prevention tech provider Resilience Cyber Insurance Solutions has landed a $100 million investment from a Series D funding round, which would be allocated toward the startup's international expansion and customer growth. Over 180 data points are being collected by Resilience's cyber insurance platform from clients' identity and access management systems, as well as risky corporate sites, which are being condensed in a dashboard that seeks to provide better visibility into different cyber threats and improve breach mitigation efforts. Other cybersecurity resources, including best practices and training materials, are also being provided by the Resilience platform. "The challenge is that the buyers of cyber insurance and cybersecurity products have traditionally been isolated and siloed in their roles, with CFOs buying cyber insurance and CISOs buying cyber products. There are very few opportunities for a CFO, CIO, and CISO to come together to understand and manage corporate cyber risk. This is the mission that Resilience set out to solve," said Arif Janmohamed of Lightspeed Venture Partners, which was one of Resilience's financiers.