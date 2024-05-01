Network Security, Third-party code

Funding round secures $15M for Corelight

American cash banknotes money

(Stillfx via Adobe Stock Images)

SiliconAngle reports that leading open network detection and response startup Corelight has landed $150 million from a Series E funding round.

Such newly secured investment will be allocated toward bolstering product development and integrations with third-party cybersecurity offerings, particularly security information and event management systems, according to Corelight, which has touted the malicious traffic detection capabilities of its flagship Open NDR platform.

Open NDR was noted to have been leveraging the Suricata open-source tool to facilitate threat detection while using the Zeek open-source tool to generate more extensive insights regarding identified incidents. Corelight said that both tools have also been integrated with the Smart PCAP technology that collects packets needed for analyzing breaches. Moreover, information gathered by Open NDR could not only be analyzed by the machine learning capability of Corelight's Investigator offering but also processed by cybersecurity platforms from Cisco and CrowdStrike.

"Attackers have no choice but to traverse networks, creating a unique source of insight for defenders to exploit when finding and disrupting advanced threats. That evidence in turn is the critical ingredient for AI in security, amplifying the impact of machine learning and multiplying the power of large language models for workflow automation," said Corelight CEO Brian Dye.

Related

Cyberattack against United Russia claimed by Ukraine

Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence, or GUR, has taken responsibility for disrupting the online services of United Russia, the country's ruling party, on Apr. 26, coinciding with Russia's "Victory Dictation" initiative after the party confirmed that its online services had been disrupted by a "massive" distributed denial-of-service attack, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

UK cracks down on default passwords for smart devices

The UK has become the first country worldwide to prohibit Internet of Things device manufacturers from using default usernames and passwords in their products following the approval of the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure act, which seeks to bolster smart device cybersecurity, The Hacker News reports.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.