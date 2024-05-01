Funding round secures $15M for Corelight

SiliconAngle reports that leading open network detection and response startup Corelight has landed $150 million from a Series E funding round.

Such newly secured investment will be allocated toward bolstering product development and integrations with third-party cybersecurity offerings, particularly security information and event management systems, according to Corelight, which has touted the malicious traffic detection capabilities of its flagship Open NDR platform.

Open NDR was noted to have been leveraging the Suricata open-source tool to facilitate threat detection while using the Zeek open-source tool to generate more extensive insights regarding identified incidents. Corelight said that both tools have also been integrated with the Smart PCAP technology that collects packets needed for analyzing breaches. Moreover, information gathered by Open NDR could not only be analyzed by the machine learning capability of Corelight's Investigator offering but also processed by cybersecurity platforms from Cisco and CrowdStrike.

"Attackers have no choice but to traverse networks, creating a unique source of insight for defenders to exploit when finding and disrupting advanced threats. That evidence in turn is the critical ingredient for AI in security, amplifying the impact of machine learning and multiplying the power of large language models for workflow automation," said Corelight CEO Brian Dye.