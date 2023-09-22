GitHub has introduced passkeys for general availability two months after the feature was released in beta as part of its efforts to bolster phishing protections with wider passwordless security adoption, according to BleepingComputer. "This continues our commitment to securing all contributors with [two-factor authentication] by the end of 2023 and strengthening security across the platformwithout compromising user experience," said GitHub Staff Product Manager Hirsch Singhal, who noted that tens of thousands of developers have implemented passkeys since the beta launch in July. Clicking on the "Add a passkey" option on GitHub's security settings would enable passkey registration, while previously configured security keys could also be upgraded to passkeys, said GitHub. Such expanded availability of passkeys in GitHub comes amid similar efforts from Microsoft, Google, and Apple. Mobile device-stored passkeys were noted by Microsoft to be usable for secure app and website logins in the Windows 11 22H2 update that will be launched on Sept. 26, while Google said that iOS device-based passkeys and passkeys synced to Macs' iCloud keychain could be used by Chrome 118 users in website sign-ins.