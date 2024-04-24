Global cyber incident detection capabilities improve

Organizations around the world have improved their cyber incident detection capabilities last year, with median dwell times dropping to 10 days, which is the lowest in a decade, and internal compromise detection rates rising from 37% in 2022 to 46% in 2023, SiliconAngle reports.

Mounting ransomware incidents have fueled the decline in dwell times, suggesting easier detection of such intrusions, according to Mandiant's M-Trends 2024 report, which also showed the greatest drop in dwell times among organizations across the Asia-Pacific.

Meanwhile, financial services entities were impacted by the most number of attacks last year, followed by organizations in the business and professional services, high technology, and retail and hospitality sectors. Moreover, Chinese cyberespionage operations were noted to have been escalating attacks through the exploitation of zero-day vulnerabilities.

"This further highlights the importance of an effective threat hunt program, as well as the need for comprehensive investigations and remediation in the event of a breach," said Mandiant Consulting Vice President Jurgen Kutscher.