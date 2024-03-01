Golden Corral discloses data breach impacting 180,000 individuals

Golden Corral, a prominent American restaurant chain known for its all-you-can-eat buffet and grill, revealed a significant data breach following an August cyberattack, compromising the personal information of over 180,000 individuals, BleepingComputer reports.

The breach, which occurred between August 11 and 15, targeted the sensitive data of both current and former employees, raising concerns about data security vulnerabilities within the company's systems. In response, Golden Corral promptly notified federal law enforcement and initiated additional security protocols. The company said the breach could have led to the theft of employees' names as well as those of their dependents and beneficiaries, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, financial account information, username and password, medical information, and health insurance information. "While Golden Corral is unaware of the misuse of any personal information impacted by this event, individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft by reviewing account statements and explanations of benefits for unusual activity," the restaurant chain warned.