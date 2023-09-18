Google has entered an agreement to pay $93 million to the state of California in an effort to resolve allegations regarding its location privacy practices, according to The Associated Press. Such a settlement comes after the Office of the California Attorney General discovered that Google persisted in location data monitoring even after users disabled the "location history" feature. "Our investigation revealed that Google was telling its users one thing that it would no longer track their location once they opted out but doing the opposite and continuing to track its users' movements for its own commercial gain. That's unacceptable, and we're holding Google accountable with today's settlement," said Attorney General Rob Bonta. Aside from the fine, Google, which denied any wrongdoing, has also agreed to bolster transparency regarding location tracking and the use of location data for personalized ads, as well as provide more extensive information on location-related account settings.