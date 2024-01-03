Vulnerability Management

Google bolsters anti-spam efforts with end of Usenet support in Groups

Significantly reduced utilization of Usenet groups in Google Groups has prompted Google to end support for the feature effective Feb. 22 as it also seeks to better combat spam content on the platform, according to BleepingComputer. "Over the last several years, legitimate activity in text-based Usenet groups has declined significantly because users have moved to more modern technologies and formats such as social media and web-based forums. Much of the content being disseminated via Usenet today is binary (non-text) file sharing, which Google Groups does not support, as well as spam," said Google in a support document. While Google will also be ceasing Network News Transfer Protocol server services with the end of Usenet groups, Usenet content posted on Google Groups prior to Feb. 22 will remain searchable and accessible. Active Usenet content users have been urged to transition to other free or paid platforms, which are widely available.

