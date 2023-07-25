The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has been urged by Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., as well as Rep. Sarah Jacobs, D-Calif., to prevent warrantless access to reproductive and other health records, as well as mandate notifications from law enforcement regarding any patient record disclosure following the agency's release of a proposed update to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act's privacy regulations, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.