Google settles Chrome privacy suit with massive personal data purge

Billions of records with personal information gathered from U.S. users of Google Chrome will be removed by Google to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging illegal surveillance practices, reports The Associated Press.

Google will also be required to bolster Incognito mode privacy disclosures, as well as adhere to other personal data collection controls under the settlement, which does not include any payment for damages to consumers part of the lawsuit. Moreover, other consumers could still file another class-action suit involving similar privacy violations by Google, which was also accused of the Justice Department of stifling innovation and competition through its search engine.

Such a development could prompt changes in online personal data collection practices, according to Dorsey & Whitney's Austin Chambers.

"This prevents companies from profiting off of that data, and also requires them to undertake complex and costly data deletion efforts. In some cases, this could have a dramatic impact on products built around those datasets," noted Chambers.