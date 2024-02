Operations of the Grandoreiro banking trojan have been dismantled by the Federal Police of Brazil with the help of Interpol, the Spanish National Police, ESET, and Caixa Bank, BleepingComputer reports. Such disruption of Grandoreiro, which primarily targeted Spanish-speaking nations since its emergence seven years ago, was accompanied by the arrest of five individuals and the release of 13 search and seizure warrants across Brazil, according to Brazilian authorities. Attacks with the Windows banking malware involved the monitoring of banking-related browser processes before enabling financial theft. Further examination by ESET revealed that Spain, Mexico, and Brazil were most targeted by the banking trojan, while Windows 10 was the most commonly attacked operating system, followed by Windows 7 and Windows 8. Grandoreiro has also been adding 114 new victims every day, indicating that more than 41,000 computers may have been compromised by the trojan during the past 12 months, the ESET report showed.