NSA appoints new Cyber Command head

Cyber Command Deputy Chief and Air Force Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh was unanimously confirmed by the Senate as the new leader of the Cyber Command and National Security Agency, replacing Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, who led major changes in the usage of the command's hackers during his tenure, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Further leadership changes within the Cyber Command and the cybersecurity directorate are expected with the approval of Haugh, along with Cyber National Mission Force Head Army Maj. Gen. William as his deputy earlier this month. Haugh's confirmation comes after both Sens. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., dropped their respective efforts to block the nomination, with the former holding military nominations for almost a year in protest to the abortion policy by the Department of Defense and the latter preventing the nomination until the admission of the NSA's involvement in purchasing Americans' location and web browsing data from data brokers.