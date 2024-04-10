Haugh gives insights on Cybercom 2.0

Both the U.S. Cyber Command and the newly established Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy office were noted by Cyber Command and National Security Agency head Gen. Timothy Haugh to be closely collaborating to advance the Defense Department's Cyber Command 2.0 initiative, according to DefenseScoop.

"We're doing a study right now that will evaluate, and we brought in an outside think tank to help us look at this — what are the spectrum of options? There are also a number of things in between there that we should consider, and also whether or not any of that menu should be applied together," said Haugh at the Cyber Command's annual legal conference.

Meanwhile, increased budget authorities handed to the Cyber Command as part of the fiscal 2024 appropriations legislation that allow greater control of its capabilities would be leveraged by the combatant command to reimburse new services and bolster partnerships with other organizations, Haugh added.