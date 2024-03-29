HHS seeking feedback on draft federal health IT strategy

FedScoop reports that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology has opened its new draft federal health IT strategy for 2024 to 2030 to public comments.

Such a strategy, which has been developed through a collaboration with 25 other federal agencies, seeks to bolster patient care delivery and health research and innovation, as well as data connections with health systems, according to the ONC. Additional efforts to strengthen artificial intelligence education and transparency in healthcare are also being aimed by the draft guidance.

"The role of health IT and readily available access to health data have become increasingly essential to the administration of public health activities. CDC appreciates how the draft 2024-2030 Federal Health IT Strategic Plan addresses the need to continue to advance the nation's public health data infrastructure, while making sure that it is benefiting the communities that need it most," said CDC Director of Data Policy and Standards Jim Jirjis.