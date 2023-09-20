TechCrunch reports that artificial intelligence security startup HiddenLayer has secured $50 million from an investment round, bringing total funding to $56 million. Aside from being allocated toward go-to-market initiatives, HiddenLayer will be using the raised funds to bolster research and development investments as well as expand its workforce. "We're scaling quickly to meet market demand for our machine learning security platform which is coming from all industries across the globe," said HiddenLayer co-founder and CEO Chris Sestito. Sesito touted that in addition to offering defenses against malicious code injections, vulnerabilities, and adversarial intrusions, HiddenLayer's platform could also defend against all attacks recognized by MITRE ATLAS, including data poisoning, IP theft, and model extraction. "The breakneck pace of AI adoption has left many organizations struggling to put in place the proper processes, people, and controls necessary to protect against the risks and attacks inherent to machine learning. The risk of implementing AI and machine learning into an organization only continues to grow," Sestito added.