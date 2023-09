Security updates have been issued by Atlassian to address four high-severity bugs in its Bamboo, Bitbucket, Confluence, and Jira offerings, reports SecurityWeek . While there has not been any reported exploitation of the vulnerabilities, threat actors could leverage the most severe issue, tracked as CVE-2023-22513, to enable remote command execution in Bitbucket without any interaction from targeted users. Attackers could also abuse a Confluence denial-of-service flaw, tracked as CVE-2023-22512, to facilitate temporary or indefinite service disruption among network-connected hosts. On the other hand, exploitation of a Bamboo bug within Apache Tomcat, tracked as CVE-2023-28709, and a Jira flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-25647, could both result in the exposure of vulnerable assets. "The vulnerabilities reported in this security bulletin include 4 high-severity vulnerabilities which have been fixed in new versions of our products, released in the last month. These vulnerabilities are discovered via our Bug Bounty program and pen-testing processes, as well as third-party library scans," said Atlassian.