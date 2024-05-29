House subcommittee OKs new draft of privacy bill

House Subcommittee on Innovation, Data, and Commerce lawmakers have approved an overhauled draft of the American Privacy Rights Act, which would not only provide additional data collection, retention, and utilization restrictions for U.S. businesses but also impose updated reporting requirements, reports CyberScoop.

Such an updated draft legislation also included an update to the Children and Teen's Online Privacy Protection Act — which would further limit the collection and usage of data obtained from minors, as well as advance a digital marketing bill of rights for teenagers and a Youth Marketing and Privacy division under the Federal Trade Commission — along with more relaxed privacy data transfer restrictions in research projects.

Algorithms' data privacy impact will also be primarily evaluated by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and independent auditors under the draft bill.

Additional Modifications to the APRA could still happen, according to International Association of Privacy Professionals Managing Director Cobun Zweifer-Keegan.

"Protections for kids, in particular, are likely to go through significant future changes," Zweifer-Keegan noted.