HTX, Heco Chain lose almost $115M from crypto heist

Nearly $115 million worth of cryptocurrency have been stolen so far from the HTX digital currency exchange, formerly Huobi, and the Heco Chain blockchain bridge following a cyberattack last week, CNBC reports. HTX confirmed that it lost nearly $30 million worth of cryptocurrency while also reporting the theft of Heco Chain assets, which was estimated to be at $85.4 million by market analysis firm CryptoQuant. Moreover, nearly $23 million worth of ether tokens were observed by CryptoQuant to have been transferred from the HTX exchange within just a matter of hours on Nov. 22, with stolen assets noted by CryptoQuant analyst to have been replaced with ether assets that are more liquid. Investigation into the source of the intrusion is already underway, according to HTX, which has already moved to pause HTX and Heco Chain deposits and withdrawals to curb future attacks while reassuring that all losses stemming from the attacks will be completely compensated.