Human error cited as leading cybersecurity threat in orgs

Human error has been named by chief technology officers around the world to be the most significant security threat against their organizations, ahead of ransomware and phishing attacks, even though most CTOs noted the utilization of identity access management tech and multi-factor authentication in their organizations, reports TechRadar.

Moreover, cyber insurance policies were reported by only 49% of organizations, while ransomware defense systems were adopted by only 59% of respondents, according to a survey from STX Next. Dedicated security services departments were also limited, having been implemented in only 36% of companies, prompting STX Next Chief Information Security Officer Krysztof Olejniczak to suggest that inadequate governance and support processes hinder the effectiveness of security technologies. "While the threat of ransomware remains high, in many cases, cybercriminals aren't in fact relying on incredibly advanced and sophisticated methods of attack, but on human error and social engineering techniques to gain access to an organization's systems," said Olejniczak.