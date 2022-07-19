Arizona-based offensive security firm Bishop Fox has nabbed $75 million from a Series B funding round led by Carrick Capital Partner, bringing total investment to $100 million, CRN reports. Most of the newly secured investment will be spent on improving Bishop Fox's Cosmos vulnerability identification platform but a portion will also be allocated toward the company's continued expansion worldwide, according to Bishop Fox co-founder and CEO Vinnie Liu. Liu notes that while a quarter of firms on the Fortune 100 list have been a part of its customer base, Bishop Fox wants to secure Fortune 500 and Global 2000 firms, while strengthening connections with global management consulting firms. "Bishop Fox has one of the best reputations with customers we have ever come across, and the highest quality solutions and tech-enabled services in the cybersecurity industry. The combination of their world-class security operators, unique process, and Cosmos technology platform has enabled them to continuously improve the security posture of complex, global enterprises at scale," said Carrick Managing Director Chris Wenner.