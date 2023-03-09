Password management provider 1Password has unveiled the new Unlock with Single Sign-On service that would enable account unlocking via third-party identity services for enterprise 1Password customers, reports SiliconAngle. Okta, Google Workspace, and OneLogin are supported at launch by the new 1Password functionality, which has been touted to enable automated provisioning and deprovisioning. 1Password will also be offering integration with Microsoft Azure AD and Duo in the coming months. Such integration would allow storing and sharing of business secrets, as well as the imposition of fine-grained permissions and access controls to enterprise data. "Securing employees at scale is no small task. Enterprises start to secure their business by securing their employees. SSO plays a central role in enterprise security. Unlock with SSO was designed with a trusted device model, meaning if a users identity provider credentials are ever compromised, our security model ensures that attackers wont be able to access customers vault," said 1Password Chief Product Officer Steve Won.