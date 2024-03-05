Immediate patching of TeamCity flaws urged

Organizations leveraging all on-premises iterations of JetBrains TeamCity servers have been urged to immediately apply fixes for a pair of recently discovered security flaws, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Exploiting the more severe vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2024-27198, could facilitate total server takeovers by unauthenticated attackers, while the other bug, tracked as CVE-2024-27199, could enable limited data exposure and system alteration, as well as HTTPS certificate replacements in impacted servers, said JetBrains in an advisory. Such an advisory calling for urgent remediation efforts comes after JetBrains and Rapid7, whose principal security researcher Stephen Fewer identified the vulnerabilities, had a minor squabble regarding the timelines of patch releases and public disclosure of the issues. TeamCity servers were previously reported by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the National Security Agency, the FBI, and government agencies in the UK and Poland to have been subjected to attacks by Russian state-backed threat actors.