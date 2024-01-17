Immediate patching urged amid ongoing attacks leveraging NetScaler zero-days

Organizations using Citrix NetScaler ADC and Gateway appliances have been urged to immediately apply updates addressing two zero-day flaws, which have been leveraged in ongoing attacks, BleepingComputer reports. More than 1,500 NetScaler management interfaces were discovered by Shadowserver to be vulnerable to attacks involving both flaws, the first of which, tracked as CVE-2023-6548, could be exploited to facilitate remote code execution attacks provided that threat actors have low-privilege account privileges, as well as NSIP, SNIP, or CLIP access. Meanwhile, attackers could use the second flaw, tracked as CVE-2023-6549, to enable denial-of-service intrusions, according to Citrix. "Exploits of these CVEs on unmitigated appliances have been observed. Cloud Software Group strongly urges affected customers of NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway to install the relevant updated versions as soon as possible," said Citrix, which advised immediate upgrades for those using end-of-life appliances, as well as network traffic blocking among those that could not promptly apply the updates.