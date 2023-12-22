Impact of cyberattack at Missouri hospital persists

Missouri-based Liberty Hospital disclosed that it has been facing continuous patient care challenges following a cyberattack that disrupted its systems earlier this week even though it has already halted patient transfers to nearby facilities as a result of the incident, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. While Liberty Hospital noted that efforts to restore its systems are already ongoing, it expects that recovery would take time. "Our primary and specialty care clinics continue to see certain patients and are reaching out to reschedule others as needed. If you need to have a prescription refilled, please call your provider's office," said the hospital. No further details about the incident have been provided but officials of the hospital were reported by Kansas City TV station KMBC to have received a ransom note that threatened to leak all of the hospital's confidential data which had been stolen in the attack.