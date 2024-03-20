Improved cyber threat detection sought by new Perception Point AI model

SiliconAngle reports that OpenAI's GPT-4 multimodal large language model has been tapped by Perception Point for its new artificial intelligence tool GPTheat Hunter to facilitate improved threat detection through the autonomous resolution of incidents deemed to be uncertain by existing cybersecurity solutions.

GPThreat Hunter, which compiles and analyzes data regarding the flagged cyber incident, has been touted by Perception Point to improve upon the 99.5% threat detection and prevention accuracy of the company's available solutions.

"By harnessing the power of the GPT-4 model, we are not only enhancing our detection capabilities but also elevating our stellar incident response services to unprecedented levels. Our customers will now benefit from an even more efficient incident response service in which our cyber experts can focus their resources on the most complex cases where human expertise is irreplaceable," said Perception Point Chief Technology Officer Tal Zamir. Other enhancements to GPThreat Hunter, including real-world agent actions, are being planned in an upcoming update.