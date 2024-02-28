Improved readiness for Cyber Mission Force reported by Navy

Officials from the U.S. Navy reported making great strides in meeting cybersecurity readiness requirements required under the Cyber Mission Force after being found to be severely lacking by Congress last year, DefenseScoop reports.

The Navy has moved to reevaluate its worker pipeline to create a dedicated cyber workforce during the past two years, according to Naval Information Forces Deputy Commander Elizabeth Nashold.

Moreover, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command and U.S. 10th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Craig Clapperton noted that improved cyber training in the Navy has been made possible through centers that have been established with the collaboration of the Navy and Cyber Command.

Clapperton also said that the creation of a cyber-specific work roles in the Navy within the last 12 months has significantly contributed to improved readiness. "We've been able to make some really important advancements in how we're approaching readiness and how we're approaching talent management," said Clapperton.