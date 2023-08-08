Only 10% of technologists across 90 countries were able to correctly answer most questions in a fact-based cybersecurity test while nearly 50% had at least half incorrectly answered questions, reports SiliconAngle. Best practice technologies for phishing reduction have not been selected by 64% of respondents, while 63% were unaware of the necessary identity components required for zero trust, according to an RSA Security survey given to RSA Conference attendees. The findings also showed that password recycling was practiced by two-thirds of respondents while one-third reported an inability to access work-required systems at least once a week due to operational issues. "We need the help of AI technologies to manage all the identities throughout their lifecycle. Paradoxically, even in this world where AI can dynamically assess risks and automate responses to threats, humans will have an even more important and strategic role in cybersecurity and identity security," said RSA CEO Rohit Ghai.