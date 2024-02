Almost 150 Android devices across India and Pakistan have been compromised by suspected Indian state-sponsored threat operation PatchWork in a new attack campaign leveraging mostly messaging apps that have been laced with the VajraSpy remote access trojan, The Hacker News reports. Attackers were believed to have used romance scam lures to entice targets to download the malicious apps, including Chit Chat, Privee Talk, YohooTalk, and MeetMe, on Google Play and other app stores to facilitate infections with VajraSpy, which has espionage capabilities, according to a report from ESET. "[VajraSpy] steals contacts, files, call logs, and SMS messages, but some of its implementations can even extract WhatsApp and Signal messages, record phone calls, and take pictures with the camera," said ESET researcher Lukas Stefanko. Such a scheme comes after India- and Pakistan-based threat actors were reported by Cyfirma to have leveraged a fraudulent Android loan app to compromise Indian mobile users.