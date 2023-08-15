Information-stealing malware strains were able to compromise 100,000 computers used by hackers, as well as more than 140,000 cybercrime forum credentials, with most of the infections attributed to the RedLine, Raccoon, and Azorult stealers, BleepingComputer reports.

Hudson Rock researchers examined infostealer logs and discovered that less skilled hackers had their identities revealed through the exposure of additional computer credentials, auto-fill data with personal details, and system data after being lured to download malicious software.

"Hackers around the world infect computers opportunistically by promoting results for fake software or through YouTube tutorials directing victims to download infected software," said Hudson Rock Chief Technology Officer Alon Gal.

The findings also showed that most of the compromised users were from the Nulled hacking forum. On the other hand, BreachForums users were found to have the most robust credentials but the report found that cybercrime forum credentials were not significantly stronger than government websites.