JFrog integrates Qwak AI tech to speed up application delivery

A new collaboration between software supply chain firm JFrog and machine learning platform provider Qwak AI will leverage machine learning models to speed up the delivery of artificial intelligence applications at scale, SiliconAngle reports.

Under the integration, JFrog Artifactory and Xray will integrate natively with Qwak’s ML Platform in a modern DevSecOps and MLOps workflow. JFrog’s universal ML Model registry will be able to make use of a centralized MLOps platform to enable the building, training, and deployment of models with greater governance, visibility, versioning, and security whether on-premises or in the cloud. Machine learning engineers, data scientists, developers and DevOps teams can also make use of the integration to easily develop projects at scale. "There are still hurdles to overcome in terms of bringing ML models to production, such as bridging the gap between MLOps and DevSecOps workflows," said Gal Marder, JFrog's executive vice president of strategy. "We can provide customers with a complete MLSecOps solution that helps bridge this gap by bringing ML models in line with other software development processes."