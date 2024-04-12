Justice Department downplays impact of third-party breach

FedScoop reports that the U.S. Department of Justice has not yet observed any identity theft or fraud stemming from a data breach at litigation support services provider Greylock McKinnon Associates last May, which resulted in the exfiltration of personal and medical data from 341,650 individuals.

Impacted information, including individuals' Social Security numbers and other Medicare details, had been collected as part of a civil legal case that involved the Justice Department last year.

"While the Justice Department is not aware of any specific reports of identity theft or other fraud resulting from this incident, the Department has ensured that those impacted have been offered fraud resolution services and credit monitoring. The investigation of this matter is ongoing," said Justice Department spokesperson Wyn Hornbuckle, who noted that the attack was immediately probed by the department as it ordered Greylock to determine the extent of the incident.