Keyboard keystroke data has been exfiltrated with 95% accuracy in a novel side-channel attack technique involving a deep learning model trained using a smartphone-integrated microphone, BleepingComputer reports.
Meanwhile, the model dubbed "CoAtNet," which was trained using spectrogram images, yielded 93% and 91.7% accuracy in obtaining keystroke data recorded through Zoom and Skype, respectively, according to a study by researchers from Durham University, University of Surrey, and Royal Holloway University of London.
The findings indicate the growing threat of sound-based side-channel attacks amid the increasing prevalence of microphone-containing devices and machine learning advancements.
Such a threat could be mitigated through modifications in typing styles or the usage of randomized passwords, said researchers, who also suggested the utilization of software-based keystroke audio filters and other software tools for white noise and keystroke sound reproduction. Users have also been urged to leverage biometric authentication and password managers to reduce the risk of such attacks.
All AMD Zen-based Ryzen and EPYC CPUs could be compromised to expose privileged secrets and data with the novel Inception side-channel attack, which was developed by ETH Zurich researchers through the combination of a Phantom speculation technique, tracked as CVE-2022-23825, and the "Training in Transient Execution" attack, according to BleepingComputer.
Ivanti has confirmed that its end-of-life MobileIron Core versions 11.2 and older are being impacted by a new critical authentication bypass vulnerability, which could be leveraged to compromise mobile device users' personally identifiable information and enable webshell deployment in impacted servers, reports BleepingComputer.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news