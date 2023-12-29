Kroll sheds more light on August data breach

Major risk and financial advisory firm Kroll has disclosed the compromise of information from FTX bankruptcy complaints following a data breach in August that stemmed from a SIM swapping attack against its T-Mobile account, reports BleepingComputer. FTX customers had their names, home and email addresses, phone numbers, claim numbers and amounts, account IDs, and coin holdings and balances impacted by the breach, with some individuals also having their birthdates compromised, said Kroll in breach notification letters. However, Kroll emphasized that none of FTX's systems and digital assets, as well as account passwords, were affected by the hack. Other cryptocurrency investment firms BlockFi and Genesis Global Holdco were previously confirmed by Kroll to have their creditors' data compromised as a result of the attack. Individuals who had their data exfiltrated have been urged by Kroll to refrain from password, private key, and seed phrase sharing, as well as verify any information regarding the FTX bankruptcy case.