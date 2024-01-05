Network Security, Malware

Major Spanish network provider disrupted by cyberattack

The Register reports that significant outages have impacted Orange Spain, the country's second-largest network provider, following the compromise of its account with RIPE, the regional internet registry used by Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia. Orange Spain had one of its employees' account infiltrated by information-stealing malware deployed by the threat actor dubbed "Snow," who was then able to exfiltrate the network provider's RIPE account credentials, which were found to be "ripeadmin." Such compromise was then followed by the takeover of Orange Spain's border gateway protocol traffic, resulting in the outage, as well as modifications in the provider's route origin authorizations. "Orange Spain has had their /12 [ROA records] (and likely others) broken by (what appears to be) someone breaking into their RIPE account and making RPKI ROA's to somewhere else," said Port 179 Director Ben Cartwright-Cox. Meanwhile, the incident was noted by Hudson Rock to emphasize the significant threat posed by infostealer compromise. "It is important to routinely check your organizational exposure to infostealer infections which are the top initial attack vector for threat actors to access corporate and customer accounts," said Hudson Rock.

Related

Novel Terrapin attack could impact millions of SSH servers

Nearly 11 million SSH servers connected to the internet, or about 52% of all scanned servers in IPv4 and IPv6 environments, could be compromised with the novel Terrapin attack, which could affect SSH channel integrity in certain encryption modes, as well as deactivate keystroke timing attack defenses in OpenSSH 9.5, according to BleepingComputer.

Related Events

  • Cybercast
    The Security Expert Next Door: How to Get Big-Business Defense On a Small-Biz Budget

  • eSummit
    Network security: New tools for an aging art

  • Cybercast
    The Latest Cybercriminal TTPs: How Public-Sector Defenders Can Stay Ahead

    On-Demand Event

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.