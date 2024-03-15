Malware attacks bombard global financial industry

Financial organizations around the world have been subjected to 1 million malware attacks between September and December, most of which involved commodity malware and were aimed at U.S.-based entities, reports SiliconAngle.

Manufacturing, retail, professional services, and automotive entities were targeted by nearly a third of such attacks, more than half of which entailed information-stealing malware, according to a report from BlackBerry. Despite the prevalence of commodity malware in such intrusions, novel payload deployment also increased by 27% during the last quarter of 2023 fueled by the increased exploitation of artificial intelligence. However, AI cybersecurity solutions were noted to have better blocked cyber threats. "We've reached a pivotal point where traditional detection methods alone are not enough to combat this increasingly complex problem. AI is already being weaponized by malicious entities, so it must equally be the dominant tool for detection and defense," said BlackBerry Vice President of Threat Research and Intelligence Ismael Valenzuela.