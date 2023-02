More than 50,000 systems are being compromised daily by the sophisticated MyloBot botnet , which is lower than the peak of 250,000 infected hosts three years ago, reports The Hacker News . India, the U.S., Indonesia, and Iran accounted for most of the host systems impacted by MyloBot, according to a BitSight report. MyloBot has been observed to deploy the bot malware in a multi-stage sequence, which involves a 14-day dwell time prior to communications with the command-and-control server, in an effort to bypass detection. "When Mylobot receives an instruction from the C2, it transforms the infected computer into a proxy. The infected machine will be able to handle many connections and relay traffic sent through the command-and-control server," researchers said. Researchers also noted that continuous improvements are being done to the botnet, with updated MyloBot instances discovered to involve the use of a downloader that facilitates payload retrieval following contact with the C2 server.