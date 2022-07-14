The MaliBot banking trojan has become the third-most prolific malware targeting Android users in June, behind the AlienBot malware-as-a-service family and the Anubis banking trojan, despite only emerging last month, ZDNet reports. MaliBot has been spread through SMS hijacking like FluBot malware, which it had supplanted after being disrupted by law enforcement in May, a report from Check Point noted. "While it's always good to see law enforcement successful in bringing down cybercrime groups or malwares like FluBot, sadly it didn't take long for a new mobile malware to take its place," said Check Point Software Vice President of Research Maya Horowitz. The report also said that financial apps have been targeted by the AlienBot malware, while continued updates for Anubis have ensured its dominance despite being first identified six years ago. "Cybercriminals are well aware of the central role that mobile devices play in many peoples' lives and are always adapting and improving their tactics to match. The threat landscape is evolving rapidly, and mobile malware is a significant danger for both personal and enterprise security," Horowitz added.