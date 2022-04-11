New Octo Android banking malware examined

Joe Uchill April 12, 2022

Industroyer, previously linked to the Russian actor Sandworm and also tracked as CrashOverride, was first seen in 2016 and was purpose-built to disrupt the energy sector. The new malware, which ESET has dubbed "Industroyer2," was found in Ukranian electrical substations and, if not caught in time, would have deployed on Friday, April 8.