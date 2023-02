Threat actors have been leveraging Telegram to promote the new Titan Stealer information-stealing malware , which targets Windows machines to exfiltrate browser and cryptocurrency wallet data, reports The Hacker News . Titan Stealer, based on the Golang programming language, uses process hollowing to facilitate malicious payload injections into the AppLaunch.exe process memory, a report from Uptycs showed. Both Uptycs and Cyble reported that Titan Stealer targets Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, Brave, Yandex, Vivaldi, Iridium Browser, and 7 Star Browser, as well as the Ethereum, Edge Wallet, Exodus, Atomic, Armory, Bytecoin, Jaxx Liberty, Guarda, and Zcash cryptocurrency wallets. Moreover, installed apps list and Telegram desktop app-related data could also be captured by the malware, which then sends the exfiltrated data to a remote server. "One of the primary reasons [threat actors] may be using Golang for their information stealer malware is because it allows them to easily create cross-platform malware that can run on multiple operating systems, such as Windows, Linux, and macOS," said Cyble researchers.