Patch reports that New York's Rockland County had its County Clerk's Office's record management servers disconnected following a malware attack against database software administrator Cott Systems around Christmas. While the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and FBI have been investigating the attack, the county's infrastructure was not impacted by any malware and none of the county's records have been compromised, according to Rockland County Clerk Donna Silberman, who added that the county has been working to fully restore access to its systems as soon as possible. "Cott Systems has assured us that they will keep us informed on a daily basis as to the status update of their systems and my office is committed to sharing that information with the public as well," Silberman added. Meanwhile, Rockland County Executive Ed Day said that continuous monitoring of the County Clerk's Office's systems is being performed by the county's IT security department.