Novel macOS malware identified last year

SecurityWeek
reports that there were eight novel macOS malware families last year, including CDDS, ElectroRAT, ElectrummStealer, SilverSparrow, WildPressure, XLoader, XcodeSpy, and ZuRu.
Security researcher Patrick Wardle
noted that the cross-platform ElectroRAT malware was spread through trojanized apps to enable cryptocurrency theft last January. Nearly 30,000 macOS devices were impacted by the SilverSparrow malware, which was identified in February.
On the other hand, software developers were aimed at by the XcodeSpy malware, which is distributed through malicious Xcode projects to install the EggShell backdoor. Meanwhile, ElectrumStealer was aimed at stealing cryptocurrencies. Both XcodeSpy and ElectrumStealer were identified in March.
The WildPressure for macOS vulnerability was discovered to target Middle East-based industrial firms in July, while ZuRu was first identified in China in September. CDDS was the final new macOS malware identified last year.
"With the continued growth and popularity of macOS (especially in the enterprise!), 2022 will surely bring a bevy of new macOS malware," said Wardle.