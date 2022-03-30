Report sheds light on increasingly prevalent, complex botnet DDoS attacks

Botnet distributed denial-of-service attacks have not only been growing in volume but also in sophistication, with IoT botnet and amplifier attack capacity surpassing 10Tbps, or equivalent to a three- to fourfold increase in usual attack size, TechRepublic
reports.
While scrubbers were initially effective in mitigating malicious botnet traffic, increased complexity has made it more challenging to differentiate such botnets from real users, necessitating the need for more security layers, a Nokia report revealed.
"DDoS attacks are the first salvo in any hostile cyber operation. Typical DDoS mitigation strategies include a reduction of the attack surface area via Content Delivery Networks or load balancers, as well as the use of Access Control Lists supported by firewalls to neutralize traffic coming from attacker nodes. Companies should also look at multipath VPNs to obfuscate source destination relationships and traffic patterns so as to make themselves a harder target," said Dispersive Holdings CEO Rajiv Pimplaskar.