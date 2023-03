Web servers on MySQL, FTP, Postgres, and phpMyAdmin are being targeted by the novel GoBruteforcer malware, which leverages weak credentials to facilitate device compromise, reports BleepingComputer . After scanning for compatible servers and identifying open ports for connections, GoBruteforcer proceeds to attempt log-ins with hard-coded credentials, which will be followed by the deployment of either an IRC bot or a PHP web shell, a report from Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42 showed. Researchers found that GoBruteforcer would then communicate with its command-and-control server, leverage a multiscan module to determine more victims, and target all IP addresses in a specific Classless Inter-Domain Routing block to maximize the range of the intrusion. "We've seen this malware remotely deploy a variety of different types of malware as payloads, including coinminers . We believe that GoBruteforcer is in active development, and as such, things like initial infection vectors or payloads could change in the near future," said researchers.