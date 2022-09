Threat actors have been targeting Oracle WebLogic Servers and Docker APIs to facilitate cryptomining malware deployment, according to The Hacker News . Kinsing malware operators have been exploiting new and old WebLogic flaws to deactivate security features baked in the operating system, a report from Trend Micro revealed. Vulnerable WebLogic servers have been compromised through attacks leveraging a remote code execution bug, tracked as CVE-2020-14882, which has been previously exploited for Monero miner and Tsunami backdoor deployment. "The successful exploitation of this vulnerability can lead to RCE, which can allow attackers to perform a plethora of malicious activities on affected systems. This can range from malware execution [...] to theft of critical data, and even complete control of a compromised machine," said Trend Micro. Meanwhile, a separate report from Aqua Security shed light on three new attacks from the TeamTNT cryptojacking group, which ended operations last November. "TeamTNT has been scanning for a misconfigured Docker Daemon and deploying alpine, a vanilla container image, with a command line to download a shell script (k.sh) to a C2 server," said Aqua Security researcher Assaf Morag, who added that the new attacks sought to break SECP256K1 encryption to compromise cryptocurrency wallets.